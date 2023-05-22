Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.33.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Price Performance

FELE stock opened at $94.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $68.38 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.79.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $847,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at $15,822,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $110,970.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $412,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,725. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 24,283 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,571,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,955,000 after buying an additional 202,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,064,000 after buying an additional 34,339 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.