First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group raised First Citizens BancShares from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.4 %

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,311.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,345.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $951.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $835.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 73 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $678.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,551.67. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $759,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 73 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $678.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,551.67. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $759,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 563 shares of company stock valued at $373,838. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,509,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.