First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of First Community in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

First Community Stock Up 1.5 %

First Community stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

First Community Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. First Community’s payout ratio is 29.32%.

In related news, Director Jan H. Hollar bought 2,000 shares of First Community stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Community

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Community by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Community by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First Community by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in First Community in the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,000. Institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

