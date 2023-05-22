First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.25.
First Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ FBMS opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a market cap of $788.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.
First Bancshares Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of First Bancshares
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 23.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 65.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 31.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after acquiring an additional 86,597 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Bancshares
First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Bancshares (FBMS)
- Canadian Pacific Kansas City Is on the Right Track
- Consumer Discretionary ETF XLY Breaks Out, Work Remains
- The ‘Other’ Coke Stock Quietly Hits a Record High
- Blue Bird is an EV Company that Actually Makes Money
- Will The Breakout in VanEck Semiconductor ETF Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.