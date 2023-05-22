First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.25.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a market cap of $788.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 23.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 65.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 31.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after acquiring an additional 86,597 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

Featured Articles

