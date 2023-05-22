StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $221.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.71. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $39.88.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.08%.

In other news, Director John J. Harris purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 55.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Featured Articles

