FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
FARO Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $39.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.
FARO Technologies Company Profile
FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.
