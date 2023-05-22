Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Farmer Bros. Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Farmer Bros. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Institutional Trading of Farmer Bros.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FARM. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 419.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 541,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 437,625 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.