EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

EZCORP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $488.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.72. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Institutional Trading of EZCORP

About EZCORP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 3,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 3,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

