EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
EZCORP Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $488.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.72. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.
Institutional Trading of EZCORP
About EZCORP
EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EZCORP (EZPW)
- Canadian Pacific Kansas City Is on the Right Track
- Consumer Discretionary ETF XLY Breaks Out, Work Remains
- The ‘Other’ Coke Stock Quietly Hits a Record High
- Blue Bird is an EV Company that Actually Makes Money
- Will The Breakout in VanEck Semiconductor ETF Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.