StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Exponent Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $89.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.64. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.54.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.17 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Exponent

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In related news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $36,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,487.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth $5,372,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Further Reading

