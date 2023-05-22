Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXPE. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.70.

EXPE stock opened at $96.53 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.64.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

