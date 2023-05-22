ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised ExlService from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.00.
ExlService Price Performance
ExlService stock opened at $156.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.13 and a 200-day moving average of $168.95. ExlService has a 1 year low of $127.35 and a 1 year high of $191.18.
Insider Transactions at ExlService
In other news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $129,620.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,904.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,723 shares of company stock valued at $464,407 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of ExlService by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.
ExlService Company Profile
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
