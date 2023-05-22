ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised ExlService from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.00.

ExlService Price Performance

ExlService stock opened at $156.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.13 and a 200-day moving average of $168.95. ExlService has a 1 year low of $127.35 and a 1 year high of $191.18.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $129,620.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,904.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,723 shares of company stock valued at $464,407 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of ExlService by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Further Reading

