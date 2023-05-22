Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EXAS. Cowen raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.13.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $83.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.73. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,924 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $178,714.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $103,805.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,564 shares in the company, valued at $683,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,924 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $178,714.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,170 shares of company stock worth $3,320,986 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

