StockNews.com Begins Coverage on East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.13.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

EWBC opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,802. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 33,030 shares of company stock worth $1,471,642. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3,614.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,023,000 after buying an additional 295,656 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.