Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ETSY. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.04.

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY stock opened at $88.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.36. Etsy has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $149.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,841,279.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,368 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,641 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Etsy by 184.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

