Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESPR. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Northland Securities cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an under perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $8.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,531.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,763.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $27,531.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,763.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at $245,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,962 shares of company stock valued at $74,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,808 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after buying an additional 1,761,117 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 39.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,771,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after buying an additional 1,342,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 730,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,850,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

