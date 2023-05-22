Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ERII has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Recovery from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $26.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 868,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,406,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,533 shares of company stock valued at $436,767. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 79.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.