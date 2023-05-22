888 Reiterates Maintains Rating for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by investment analysts at 888 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BOOT. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of BOOT opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.96. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.