Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Enstar Group Price Performance
Shares of ESGR opened at $266.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.64 and a 200 day moving average of $231.18. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $169.04 and a twelve month high of $271.39.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enstar Group Company Profile
Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enstar Group (ESGR)
- Canadian Pacific Kansas City Is on the Right Track
- Consumer Discretionary ETF XLY Breaks Out, Work Remains
- The ‘Other’ Coke Stock Quietly Hits a Record High
- Blue Bird is an EV Company that Actually Makes Money
- Will The Breakout in VanEck Semiconductor ETF Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.