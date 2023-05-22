Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGRGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of ESGR opened at $266.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.64 and a 200 day moving average of $231.18. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $169.04 and a twelve month high of $271.39.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 17,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.