StealthGas (GASS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter.

StealthGas Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GASS opened at $2.86 on Monday. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $110.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 1,712.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 377,982 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. It owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

Further Reading

