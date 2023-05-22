Navios Maritime (NM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.62 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 121.60% and a net margin of 21.95%.

Navios Maritime Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NM opened at $1.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96. Navios Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Navios Maritime by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 412,836 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 155.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68,324 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Navios Maritime in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Navios Maritime

(Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages in the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

Further Reading

