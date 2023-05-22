Navios Maritime (NM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.62 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 121.60% and a net margin of 21.95%.
Navios Maritime Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NM opened at $1.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96. Navios Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Navios Maritime in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Navios Maritime
Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages in the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.
