PDD (PDD) to Release Earnings on Friday

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PDD to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PDD opened at $61.70 on Monday. PDD has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $106.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in PDD by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in PDD by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PDD in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PDD shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.89.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

