Globus Maritime (GLBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter.

GLBS opened at $0.94 on Monday. Globus Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Maritime in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

