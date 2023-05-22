Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $59.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.37 and a beta of 1.32. Rambus has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $59.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71.

Insider Activity at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,562,052.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 117,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,146 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Rambus by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Rambus by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Rambus by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Stories

