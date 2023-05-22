Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 26,150 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 763.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bank by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter worth about $266,000.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Price Performance

CADE opened at $18.72 on Monday. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CADE. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.