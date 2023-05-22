Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at HSBC

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HSBC from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.63.

NYSE BABA opened at $83.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $222.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Pariax LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

