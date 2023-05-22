Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at HSBC

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HSBC from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.63.
Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.1 %
NYSE BABA opened at $83.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $222.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Pariax LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
