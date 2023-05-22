Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Entegris by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Stock Down 1.3 %

ENTG stock opened at $96.78 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $115.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,839.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Entegris

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Stories

