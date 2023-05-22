Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Associated Banc by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Associated Banc by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Associated Banc by 5.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Haddad acquired 5,750 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Jay Gerken purchased 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 5,750 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,762.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,600 shares of company stock worth $247,737. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB opened at $15.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

