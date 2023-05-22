Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $814,000 Position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) by 712.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 81,377 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 57,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 382,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 124,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

PHD opened at $8.37 on Monday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

