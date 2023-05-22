Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $625,000 Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

In related news, CEO George Lista purchased 1,500 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at $108,069.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,560 shares of company stock worth $83,653. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFS opened at $15.83 on Monday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $130.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.22 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

About Provident Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.