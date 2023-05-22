Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,013 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Chewy worth $37,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 443.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE:CHWY opened at $31.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 105.47 and a beta of 0.76. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $52.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHWY. Roth Mkm began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.77.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $151,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $7,551,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,472.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,861 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

