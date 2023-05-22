Sit Investment Associates Inc. Takes $603,000 Position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCT. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 100.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 442,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 221,853 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the third quarter worth approximately $742,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 134,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 66,856 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 110.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 63.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FCT opened at $9.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

