Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 564,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $37,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,791,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,989 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010,798 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,232,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,717,000 after buying an additional 3,386,635 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,209,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,257,000 after buying an additional 1,645,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,331,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,052,000 after buying an additional 50,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

Welltower Trading Down 0.4 %

WELL opened at $76.54 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 332.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Articles

