Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 56,000 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,308,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after buying an additional 151,765 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter worth $42,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

