Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 251,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 57,109 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 62,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 33,975 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 57,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE NTG opened at $32.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $39.97.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,341.47%.

In other Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 7,845 shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $251,432.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,860,735.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,108 shares of company stock valued at $417,521 in the last three months.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.