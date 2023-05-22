Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,050 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of BioNTech worth $37,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $106.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.64 and its 200 day moving average is $140.29. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $188.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.87. BioNTech had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

About BioNTech

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.