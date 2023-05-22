Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,050 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of BioNTech worth $37,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Stock Performance
Shares of BNTX stock opened at $106.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.64 and its 200 day moving average is $140.29. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $188.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on BNTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioNTech (BNTX)
- Consumer Discretionary ETF XLY Breaks Out, Work Remains
- The ‘Other’ Coke Stock Quietly Hits a Record High
- Blue Bird is an EV Company that Actually Makes Money
- Will The Breakout in VanEck Semiconductor ETF Continue?
- Warren Buffett Boosts Occidental Stake, Adds 3.46 Million Shares
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.