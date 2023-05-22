Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 99.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 398.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Avient by 74.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $38.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.53. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $52.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67.

Avient Cuts Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.16 million. Avient had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVNT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Avient



Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Featured Stories

