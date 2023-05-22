Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 584.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,397 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of LDP opened at $16.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $22.08.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

