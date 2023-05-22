Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) by 417.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,000 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 18.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the third quarter worth $134,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DCF opened at $7.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

