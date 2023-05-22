Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $281.31 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.59 and its 200-day moving average is $275.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,131 shares of company stock valued at $905,751 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.