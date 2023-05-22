Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 10,425 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 85,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Marten Transport by 0.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Marten Transport by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 5.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marten Transport

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $106,897.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,920.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.87. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.10 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

