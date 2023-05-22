Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.16% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $9,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $321.17 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.01 and a 52-week high of $345.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.01 and a 200 day moving average of $298.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,502.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,502.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $3,226,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084,048.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,180 shares of company stock worth $9,421,052 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

