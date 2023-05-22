AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $56.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Articles

