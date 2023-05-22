125,955 Shares in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 125,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,129,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 147,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 18.2% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 118,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HYI opened at $11.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $13.04.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.