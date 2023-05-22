Blair William & Co. IL Sells 162,146 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162,146 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.05% of Global Payments worth $14,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 114,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 2,069.6% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 337,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,564,000 after purchasing an additional 322,359 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Payments Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.30.

Shares of GPN opened at $101.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of -216.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is -212.76%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

