Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 749.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,256 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2,599.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,798 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $30.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

