Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 97,188 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,188 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VUSB opened at $49.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.