Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 718,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 320,817 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,176,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,910,000 after purchasing an additional 293,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 282.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 323,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,291,000 after purchasing an additional 238,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,727,000 after acquiring an additional 225,560 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $201.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.04. The company has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.