Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.07% of Markel worth $12,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 59.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,362,000 after buying an additional 31,307 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,775,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,325,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,715,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 1,757.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452,059.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 144 shares of company stock valued at $193,829 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,359.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,309.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,318.69. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,458.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

