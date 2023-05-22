Blair William & Co. IL Has $13.71 Million Stock Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 815,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,148 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $13,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $11.63 on Monday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

