AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 311.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,121 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $13,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $3,553,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth $5,784,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $96.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,015 shares of company stock worth $1,132,393. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

